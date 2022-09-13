Barnala police arrest three for finding ‘extortion targets’ for gangsters hiding in other countries

Parvesh Sharma
Barnala, September 13
Barnala Crime Investigations Agency (CIA) along with local police has arrested three persons, who were allegedly working for gangsters hiding in other countries by finding soft targets for extortion.
“Those arrested have been identified as Baljinder Singh, who is already facing various other FIRs, Gurwinder Singh and Balwinder Singh. They scouted for soft targets and passed the information to gangsters hiding in other countries. Then gangsters called from international numbers demanding money from their targets,” Barnala SSP Sandeep Malik said.
The SSP added that they have discovered that the arrested accused were working for gangster Jagseer Singh, based in the Phillipines, and Ajaib Khan in US. They were also working for another person, Harwinder Singh, a non-gangster who is in Germany, and were sharing all information about theiridentified targets with them.
“After getting all details, both gangsters, including Khan from America and Jagseer, used to make extortion calls and seek money,” said the SSP.
Police have found three victims, including one Lovely Garg who had alleged that he got a call from international number for Rs 20 lakh. Similarly, Harinder Singh also got an international call for Rs 10 lakh and one Sanjeev Kumar received a similar call.
During last two months, police have registered three different FIRs on the complaint of the three victims.
Police have confiscated six mobile phones, one pistol with one live cartridge and a Swift car.
“We conducting investigations to ascertain the accused’s involvement in other cases also,” said Barnala DSP (D) Sandeep Wadhera.
