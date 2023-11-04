Bathinda sees 434 farm fires in four days

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 3

As farm fires increase manifold, a thick blanket of smog has engulfed Bathinda district. It has further led to poor visibility and air quality. The situation is such that residents have not seen a clear sky for days.

In the past four days, Bathinda has witnessed 434 stubble burning incidents. A total of 843 and 517 farm fires have been reported in Mansa and Bathinda so far.

As a result, commuters are having a harrowing time on highways. Residents also complained of respiratory problems and irritation in their eyes.

Dr Vitull K Gupta, chief, Association of Physicians of India (Malwa branch), said, “Emission of hazardous gases — carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane and nitrous oxide — has affected health of residents. Dry weather conditions for the past several weeks have worsened the situation. Those suffering from respiratory diseases such as asthma and bronchitis are the worst-hit.”

Eye specialist Dr HS Sodhi said, “The cases of irritation in eyes has increased manifold. Dust particles come in contact with cornea, thus causing infection and irritation.” He said people must wear safety glasses while driving two-wheelers.

