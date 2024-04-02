Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 1

After the BJP announced to go solo in the Lok Sabha poll, posters banning entry of saffron outfit’s leaders have come up in Bhucho Khurd village of Bathinda district.

The posters put by the BKU (Dakaunda-Dhaner) read: “Kisan da Dilli jaana band hai, BJP da pind vich aana band hai.”

Ranjit Singh Sandhu, chief, Bhucho Khurd Committee, BKU (Dakaunda-Dhaner), said, they had decided to oppose the BJP on the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SMK) over non-implementation of demands of farmers.

“When the BJP leaders will come for campaigning, we will ask them about the promises made to farmers. Instead of accepting demands, farmers have been forcefully stopped by the police from heading towards Delhi,” said Sandhu, adding that roads had been barricaded by cops.

“Now, the farm outfits have decided to oppose the BJP leaders coming to villages. We have started this campagain from Bhucho Khurd village,” he said.

Shingara Singh Mann, district head, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), said, “We will oppose the BJP leaders. They will not be allowed to enter villages.”

On March 24, farmers had protested outside the venue of the BJP’s “booth mahotsav” event in Bathinda, which led to the “cancellation” of visit of its state chief Sunil Jakhar.

As campaigning would pick up in the next couple of weeks, farmers’ protest would also intensify in the region.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha