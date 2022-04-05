Bhagwant Mann announces formation of new task force to counter gangsters in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered the formation of a special and dedicated police force for action against gangsters.

The unit called Anti-Gangster Task Force would be an improvisation of the existing unit called the Organised Crime Control Unit, which has been carrying out operations against the gangsters, sources said.

The task force would be headed by an ADGP-rank officer, the CM announced in a meeting with the state SSPs today.

The gangster problem is so grave that Punjab had to develop a special gangsters’ cell in the Bathinda jail where all gangsters were incarcerated. Though Punjab Police had once eliminated all A-category gangsters with the latest being killing of Jaipal in a police encounter last year, now new players have emerged. The gangsters, aided by Delhi and UP gangs, besides funding from abroad have been issuing threats to Kabaddi players and Pollywood stars.

The force will have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registration of FIRs, investigation and prosecution.

Also, a new police station with statewide jurisdiction over organised crime is to be notified. Sources said coordination of anti-organised crime efforts was being made by SSPs and CPs. Additional resources and manpower will be provided.

As many as 70 organised gangs with over 500 known members are active in the state with 300 of them lodged in different jails.

The number of gangs has rise three times in the last five to seven years.