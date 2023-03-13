Bhagwant Mann government ‘bowed down’ in Ajnala incident, alleges BJP leader Sunil Jakhar

PTI

Patiala, March 13

BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday targeted the AAP government over the deteriorating law and order in Punjab and said the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation "bowed down" during the recent Ajnala incident.

He said the state government has miserably failed in maintaining law and order in the state.

"The Bhagwant Mann government bowed down in the Ajnala incident," said Jakhar while speaking to reporters here.

"It is not the Punjab Police which has failed. It was not the police which bowed down," he said while attacking the AAP-led dispensation.

Last month, radical preacher Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aides.

During the incident, six policemen, including a Superintendent of Police rank officer, had suffered injuries.

Replying to a question here, Jakhar accused the AAP government of playing the victim card while expressing concern over the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

He further said that the Centre was constantly monitoring the situation in the state.

Former Congress leader Jakhar was in Patiala to meet party workers and leaders, and criticized the AAP for "lacking leadership and political courage." Jakhar also criticized the AAP for "failing" to take action against those who were attempting to disrupt the peace in the state.

Jakhar also commented on the issue of reducing grants for Punjabi University, calling on CM Mann to demonstrate his support for the Punjabi language and higher education for Punjabi students.

