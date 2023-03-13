Big action by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in TET irregularities case; 2 GNDU professors suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Taking swift action against irregularities in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has suspended two GNDU professors allegedly found guilty in the case and ordered their immediate arrest.

They are Dr Hardeep Singh, professor, Department of Computer Science and Dr Ravinder Singh Sawhney, professor, Department of Electronics Technology at the Guru Nanak Dev University. They have been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

ਪੇਪਰ ਲੀਕ..ਮਤਲਬ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਨਾਲ ਧੋਖਾ ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਸੁਪਨੇ ਟੁੱਟ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਨੇ. ਸਾਡੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਸੁਪਨਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਮੀਦਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਹੈ.. ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ TET ਦੇ ਪੇਪਰ ਚ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਲਾਪਰਵਾਹੀਆਂ -ਗੜਬੜੀਆਂ ਬਰਦਾਸ਼ਤ ਨਹੀਂ…ਮੇਰੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਦੋਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਗਿੑਫਤਾਰੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ .. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann has directed the Police department to immediately arrest the perpetrators of the TET exam irregularities. He has asked the police force to take exemplary action against the guilty so that it acts as a deterrent for others.

The Chief Minister said that the irregularities in this exam is a fraud with the careers of the youth which can never be tolerated. Bhagwant Mann said this is a heinous crime which is unwarranted and undesirable due to which he has directed the police to take stringent action against the culprits. He said any such breach of trust will not be acceptable.

The Chief Minister said the state government is duty bound to ensure that the guilty in this case is behind the bars at the earliest. Bhagwant Mann unequivocally said that any sort of callousness in this prestigious exam will not be tolerated. He said no one, however affluent he may be, will be spared.

