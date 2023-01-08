Black kite entangled in Chinese string, rescued

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, January 7

Locals rescued a black kite, which was forced to spend 22 hours atop a 50-foot-high tree after its neck and legs got entangled with a branch due to Chinese string.

On Friday evening, Gurmeet Singh Dala while on his evening walk saw a bird vigorously trying to free itself sitting atop a tree. He requested an acquaintance, Ramesh Nepali, to climb the tree and see if the bird could be set free. Three attempts were made, all futile, before it was decided to postpone the manoeuvre.

Around 9 am today, the rescue again commenced. There were suggestions to bring in the fire brigade. However, it was decided a call would be made to the firemen only after Nepali made one last attempt.

This time he used a ladder. He took a carpenter’s saw with him and once he reached the tree branch he found blood oozing from the bird. It had got so badly entwined with the branch that it was impossible to free it. He then decided to cut the branch.

A large curtain was brought in when the rescuers realised that if the branch was cut, the bird would fall down and would hurt itself. Four persons held the curtain from each of its four corners. The branch was severed from the tree and the bird dropped down on the make-shift safety net. It was given first-aid after which it took its flight to freedom. The rescue operation commenced at 9 am and ended at 3 pm.

