Blast at Amritsar Heritage Street, minor damage

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

A blast on Heritage Street leading to the Golden Temple left several persons injured last night. It created panic in the area.

The injured included some girls from Haryana, who reached here by an e-rickshaw to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib. They sustained minor injuries as shards of windowpanes of Saragarhi parking that were shattered due to the blast hit them.

Windows shattered The blast took place near the Saragarhi parking around 12 midnight

Windowpanes of the parking and a restaurant fell on the street, leading to the injuries to the pedestrians

Initially, it was believed that the blast occurred in a chimney of a restaurant

In the morning, forensic experts from Chandigarh scanned the spot to ascertain the cause behind the explosion though the police said investigations were in progress.

Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh said the police were yet to receive any report from the forensic experts.

“Until we receive any report from them, we cannot determine the cause behind the blast,” he said. The devotees and tourists were strolling on the street when suddenly a ‘blast’ took place near the Saragarhi parking around 12 midnight. The people rushed towards the spot from where a cloud of smoke emerged.

Due to the blast, the window glass of the parking and a restaurant near it shattered and fell on the street leading to the injuries to the pedestrians. Initially, it was believed that the blast occurred in a chimney of a restaurant.

Karandeep Singh, a witness, said a motorcyclist was passing through the street when the blast occurred. The people got scared and rushed towards the spot.

Meanwhile, the police issued an advisory to maintain peace and harmony. They urged the people to check the fact before sharing anything on the social media while adding that the situation was under control.