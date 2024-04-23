BSF nabs Pakistani national near border in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

The Border Security Force (BS)F apprehended a Pakistani national along the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Monday after he transgressed into the Indian territory.

On observing suspicious movement ahead of the border fence, BSF troops challenged the intruder and caught him as he tried to run across the border.

Nothing objectionable was recovered from his possession. After initial questioning, he was handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation.

In another incident, a China-made drone was recovered from the fields adjacent to Wan village near Amritsar after a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and the police on the basis of a tip-off.

