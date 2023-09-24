BSF shoots down drone, seizes drugs near International Border in Amritsar sector

Chandigarh, September 24
The Border Security Force shot down a drone smuggling narcotics along the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Saturday evening.
On September 23, during evening hours, BSF detected the movement of a drone near Mahawa village and intercepted it by shooting at it, a BSF officer said.
A joint search with counter intelligence team and the Punjab Police was carried out in the depth area and the downed drone along with a packet containing about 500 grams narcotics was found from the paddy fields on the outskirts of the village, he added .
The recovered drone is a China-made Quadcopter DJI Mavic-3 Classic series.
