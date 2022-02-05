Candidate files defamation suit

Anandpur Sahib, February 4
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Harjot Singh Bains’s father Sohan Singh Bains filed a defamation case against Congress candidate and MLA and Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh today.
The AAP candidate claimed sometime ago, he had raised questions regarding issues being faced by the residents in the segment. “Following this, the MLA and his supporters used foul language against us and issued threats,” he claimed. Bains, a lawyer, said he would contest the case.
