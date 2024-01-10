CAT member recuses from hearing in ex-DGP’s case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, January 9

Suresh Kumar Batra, member judicial of the Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal, has recused himself from the hearing of the case of senior IPS officer VK Bhawra, who has challenged the appointment of Gaurav Yadav as Director General of Police. As the hearing of the case begun, the member of the Bench expressed desire of recusing himself from the case.

Bhawra has challenged the decision of the Punjab Government to appoint Yadav as the DGP. In an application filed through advocate Bikaramjit Singh Patwalia, Bhawra said he was appointed the head of the police. When he left for sanctioned leave, Yadav was given additional charge of the post in addition to his duties during his leave period

However, on September 2, 2022, the date when his leave was to expire, the respondents transferred him from his posting as DGP to that of Chairman, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, SAS Nagar.

He said Yadav’s name was never in any panel of the UPSC for the post. He prayed before the Tribunal to reinstate him as the DGP, keeping in view the recommendation of the UPSC and the order dated January 08, 2022, appointing him as DGP for a minimum period of two years.

