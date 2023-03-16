CBI court convicts 2 Punjab cops of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, illegal confinement

Mohali, March 16
A CBI court here convicted two Punjab Police cops of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, illegal confinement and destruction of evidence in a case dating back to 1992.
The case was about the disappearance of an Amritsar Central Coop Bank clerk, Kuldeep Singh, from Amritsar in 1992.
The Tarn Taran police picked him up on June 2, 1992 from Amritsar and kept him in illegal detention and later his whereabouts were not known.
Kuldeep Singh was a resident of Kotli Saru Khan village and was summoned by the Verowal SHO regarding his alleged links with militant Gurmukh Singh Nagoke. He was last seen in the CIA staff, Tarn Taran, on July 4, 1992.
The CBI conducted the investigation and presented the chargesheet against accused Gurdev Singh, then inspector, CIA staff; constable Jhirmal Singh; and then SHO, Verowal, Suba Singh. During the trial, Gurdev Singh died and the proceedings against him were abated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh
The details about the crew are awaited
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks
Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time sin...
Said nothing wrong, will speak in Parliament if allowed: Rahul Gandhi
Attending Parliament for the first time on Thursday since th...
PM plans to slap several false cases against Manish Sisodia, alleges Arvind Kejriwal as CBI registers another FIR
Kejriwal’s comments come after the CBI registers an FIR agai...
My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes one year in office
Mann was addressing the media