CBI court convicts 2 Punjab cops of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, illegal confinement

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 16

A CBI court here convicted two Punjab Police cops of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, illegal confinement and destruction of evidence in a case dating back to 1992.

The case was about the disappearance of an Amritsar Central Coop Bank clerk, Kuldeep Singh, from Amritsar in 1992.

The Tarn Taran police picked him up on June 2, 1992 from Amritsar and kept him in illegal detention and later his whereabouts were not known.

Kuldeep Singh was a resident of Kotli Saru Khan village and was summoned by the Verowal SHO regarding his alleged links with militant Gurmukh Singh Nagoke. He was last seen in the CIA staff, Tarn Taran, on July 4, 1992.

The CBI conducted the investigation and presented the chargesheet against accused Gurdev Singh, then inspector, CIA staff; constable Jhirmal Singh; and then SHO, Verowal, Suba Singh. During the trial, Gurdev Singh died and the proceedings against him were abated.