Rs 12 cr for water supply system at Budhlada, Bareta in Mansa district

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The government has decided to spend about Rs 12 crore for sewerage and water supply system at Budhlada and Bareta of Mansa, said Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar. He said that Rs 6.56 crore will be spent for laying UPVC pipes of sewerage and DIK7 water supply pipes, providing house connections of sewerage and water supply, constructing manhole chambers and other related works at Budhlada. TNS

Agricultural diversification

Chandigarh: At a meeting to review the ongoing activities of the Horticulture Department, Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra discussed the ongoing farmer welfare schemes in the department. He said horticulture welfare schemes should be publicised through print media so that farmers can be encouraged to adopt agricultural diversification. TNS

Beautification of Mohali

Chandigarh: In order to make the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit a big success, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora on Thursday reviewed the preparations being made for the mega event to be held in February. He directed the officials to ramp up the road infrastructure and special focus should be laid on the beautification of Mohali. TNS

‘People should support govt’

Chandigarh: Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa praised the anti-corruption campaign by CM Bhagwant Mann. He said that action is being taken against the corrupt politicians and top officers by with determination and for the success of this campaign, common people should support the government. The government has given a clear signal that those who indulge in corruption will not be spared, added Jimpa.

#Inderbir Singh Nijjar #Mansa