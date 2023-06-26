Chandigarh: Subsidy for farmers

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: In a bid to promote agro-diversification and mechanisation to increase farmers' income, the government is working on a plan to provide machinery at subsidised rates, said Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian. TNS

1.5-kg opium recovered

Abohar: The police have seized 1.5-kg opium from a car near the Hanumangarh mega highway. Car occupants Ashutosh Bishnoi, Prema Ram Bishnoi and Sushil Sharma were held under the NDPS Act and Rs 25,000 drug money was also recovered from them. OC

590 tablets seized

Abohar: The police have seized 590 intoxicating tablets from Jaswinder Singh Lala and 3-kg poppy husk from Raju, a resident of Burjmuhar Colony here. OC

3 bodies found in canal

Abohar: : Bodies of Vijender Singh (10) and Rajat Meghwal (8), who fell into Indira Gandhi Canal, were recovered on Saturday after a search lasting two days . The body of Himanshu Bhambhu (11), who drowned near Hanumangarh on Saturday, was also recovered.