Charanjit Singh Channi appears before Vigilance in disproportionate assets case

Mohali, July 5
Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi today appeared before Vigilance Bureau (VB) officials for the third time in a case of alleged disproportionate assets.
Channi reached the VB office at 11:45 am and came out at 2:30 pm. He alleged that the VB was acting at the behest of the AAP government.
“I have submitted all the details of my property. The AAP government wants to arrest me by hook or crook. They allege that I have a property worth Rs 169 crore and 250 acres of land. I only have two houses, two offices and a shop, the details of which I have furnished today.”
On being asked about Sunil Jakhar being made BJP state chief, Channi said, “Jakhar has been rewarded for his anti-Dalit remark.”
While taking a dig at CM Bhagwant Mann, Channi said why does Mann went on a chopper to shut a toll plaza whose limit came to an end?
“The government wants to recover Rs 55 lakh spent by Capt Amarinder Singh and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Mukhtar Ansari’s stay in Punjab jails. I want to know why Rs 5 crore is being spent monthly on chartered planes to tour other states by the CM?” he said.
Meanwhile, technical team of the VB today took measurements of a farmhouse of former minister Brahm Mohindra in New Chandigarh.
