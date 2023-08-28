CM Mann hands over Rs 1 crore cheques to kin of soldiers killed in Leh mishap

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 27

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today visited the residence of martyr Tarandeep Singh at Kamali village of Bassi Pathana subdivision here to attend the ‘antim ardas’ of the soldier. Mann express his condolences to the aggrieved family.

The CM also visited the residence of martyr Ramesh Lal — who was also killed in the Leh mishap — in Sarsiri village of Faridkot. His family was given a cheque of Rs 1 crore.

Tarandeep was among the nine soldiers killed in a road accident in Leh a few days ago.

The CM told the family that the country was indebted to Tarandeep, who had sacrificed his life while performing his duty for the nation.

Addressing mediapersons later, the CM announced a government job for the sister of the martyr. He added that a stadium would be constructed in his name in the village.

The CM was accompanied by MLAs Lakhbir Singh Rai and Rupinder Singh Happy, DC Parneet Shergill and SSP Ravjot Grewal.

#Bassi Pathana #Bhagwant Mann #Fatehgarh Sahib #Leh