CM to meet bizmen in Mumbai

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In order to give further impetus to industrial growth, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday reached Mumbai to woo leading entrepreneurs of the region for investing in the state. During the two-day tour, the CM would meet business delegations and prominent companies to rope in investments. TNS

Jackets for excise officials

Chandigarh: In order to give official recognition to Excise Department officials during enforcement activities, the department has provided official jackets to Excise Inspectors, Excise Officers and above. These jackets carry the logo of the Punjab Government and SOG (Special Operation Group) mark on the front and the name of the department at the back. TNS

Weapons exhibition held

Abohar: As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an exhibition of weapons was organised on Sunday under the auspices of the Army's Amogh Division at Shaheed Navpal Sidhu Stadium, Padampur. The exhibits included infantry weapons, surveillance equipment and other lethal and advanced arms. OC

Muktsar cops get gangster’s custody till January 24

Muktsar: The Muktsar police on Sunday got the remand of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria till January 24 in an extortion case. He was produced in the court amid tight security arrangements. The police said that a case was registered in 2021 after a local resident complained that Rs 30 lakh extortion was demanded from him. TNS

Stir in 90 villages

Sangrur: To launch agitation in 90 villages of Sangrur for their long-pending demands, labourers, under the banner of Zameen Prapati Sangharsh Committee, on Sunday conducted a meeting. “Since all governments have failed to take required action to fulfil our demands, we have decided to launch agitation in 90 villages,” said Parmjit Kaur, a leader of the committee. TNS

Rape accused held

Abohar: The Wahabwala police have arrested Rajinder Kumar, alias Waqil, of Alamgarh village and found the 17-year-old minor girl who was allegedly kidnapped by him on January 18. A case was registered under Sections 363, 366-A and 376 of the IPC on the complaint of the victim’s parents. The statement of the victim has also been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC. OC

Shergill is NCM adviser

Major Ravinder Singh Shergill

Patiala: The Government of India has nominated Major Ravinder Singh Shergill as an adviser and a member of a panel of community leaders of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM). Shergill, an alumnus of Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, is a retired army officer and a senior BJP leader. TNS

BJP’s anti-drug campaign

Amritsar: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Sunday said the party was going to launch a campaign against the drug menace in the state from March. To make the youth and the people of the state aware of the scourge of drugs, the campaign will be rolled out at political and social levels in order to make Punjab a drug-free state, he added. A yatra would be taken out in March, which would continue till August, Sharma said. PTI

State girls win gatka trophy

Talwandi Sabo: Girls from Punjab clinched overall trophy in the two-day 10th National Gatka (Girls) Championship organised by the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI) in association with the SGPC here. A team from Haryana stood second, while girls from Chandigarh came third.