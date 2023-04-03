Gangsters are just pawns, somebody else is planning the moves: Navjot Sidhu at Moosewala’s residence in Mansa

Tribune News Service

Mansa, April 3

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the residence of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa district on Monday to meet his parents. After leaving his Patiala residence, Sidhu, who was accompanied by a few Congress leaders, reached Moosa village in Mansa at around 2:15 pm.

While addressing a press conference with Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh at their residence in Musa village, Sidhu said Moosewala was a shining star of state and a youth icon across the world.

Sidhu also questioned as to why Moosewala’s security was pruned as next day he was killed and the same thing was happening with him now. “I don’t care that they want to silence my voice like Sidhu Moosewala, so that I do not speak the truth. I will not be hushed if they withdraw my security or take away the bulletproof car. Everyone knows who is doing this,” he said.

Sidhu said gangsters, who are behind bars, are being used for political motives. Sidhu said gangsters are just political pawns, as somebody else is pulling the strings. “This is reason gangsters are given Z+ security while Sidhu Moosewala’s security was pruned,” he quipped.

He had also claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to impose the President's Rule in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh said interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was telecast on a news channel about 20 days back but no action has been taken till now. “When we go to court, they says committee has been constituted, it will give its report. I want to ask when will the report be completed. Why Lawrence is not brought on production warrant and interrogated,” he said.

He also claimed that war like situation was created in Punjab on Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary to prevent people from attending it. “Amritpal could have been arrested before or after the barsi, but the situation was created to disrupt the death anniversary event,” he claimed.

Cricketer-turned politician navjot Sidhu came out of the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday after serving nearly 10 months in a 1988 road rage case.

Moosewala joined the Congress in December 2021, when Sidhu was the chief of the party's Punjab unit, and he had described the singer as a "youth icon". Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from the Mansa seat on a Congress ticket.

On May 20 last year, Sidhu was jailed following his surrender before a Patiala court after he was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a year by the Supreme Court in the 1988 road rage case. Moosewala was killed on May 29 last year.

His parents, who have been seeking justice for their son, even sat on a protest outside the Punjab Assembly complex last month.

After coming out of jail, Sidhu had targeted the BJP-led Centre, alleging that democracy is in chains and institutions have turned slaves in the country.

