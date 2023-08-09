 Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Punjab Congress held a protest in Patiala to seek financial aid for those affected by recent floods

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during a protest dharna against Punjab government in support of flood-affected people in Patiala, on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar



PTI

Chandigarh, August 9

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of failing to announce a relief package for the victims of the recent floods it the state.

Bajwa was speaking during a protest organised by the Congress' Punjab unit in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Patiala to seek financial aid for the flood-hit people.

He said the flood wreaked havoc in 19 districts, engulfing more than 1,400 villages. Now, the Bhagwant Mann-led government has been "disregarding" the woes of the people and "running away" from providing compensation.

"It is the utmost duty of the government to provide the affected people with relief. We will not let the AAP government be derelict in its duties", Bajwa added.

Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly went on to claim that the AAP government was "unsuccessful" in alleviating the woes of the people in the flood-affected areas.

It has yet to announce relief packages for farmers and other communities who have lost everything in the natural calamity despite the lofty claims about its efficiency in providing aid, the Congress veteran added.

Several parts of Punjab were affected by a downpour in the state between July 9 and 11 that flooded vast tracts of agricultural fields and other areas, besides paralysing daily life.

The Congress' Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the AAP's "mismanagement and negligence" during the floods aggravated its impact and led to complete chaos and devastation.

He said the state government is answerable to all those who lost their homes, means of livelihood, cattle and loved ones in the floods and added that the Congress will force the AAP dispensation to address the grievances of the state's people.

Accusing the state government of "snatching away" people's rights, Warring said the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation has enough funds to compensate the farmers, the victims and all those who suffered massive losses due to the floods.

"We are holding these protests to wake the government up from its slumber and make the voters aware of all the misdeeds of the party in power. We will intensify the protests if the government does not fulfil the demands," Warring said.

The Congress earlier held a protest on the same issue in Mansa district.  

#Congress #Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Haryana

40 S+4 units sealed in Gurugram for commercial activities

4
Sports

Harmanpreet's double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

5
J & K

‘Not fit for job’, IPS officer Basant Rath retired prematurely

6
Nation

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

7
Himachal

Buses begin to ply on Shimla-Chandigarh Highway; sigh of relief for commuters

8
Nation EXPLAINER

History repeats itself: From Rahul’s ‘hug’ and ‘aankhon ki gustakhiyan’ in 2018 to ‘flying kiss’ in 2023

9
Nation

'Your history soaked in blood': Smriti Irani rebuts Rahul Gandhi with Kashmiri Pandit genocide, Sikh massacre jibes

10
Punjab

Punjab Bandh: Shopkeeper opens fires at protester in Moga

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply amid fierce Manipur debate

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate

Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged

Parliament 'flying kiss':  Smriti Irani is suffering from ‘Rahul-phobia’, says Cong MP; ex-colleague Priyanka says ‘BJP can't accept love’

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...

RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...

Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery

Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery

Says that as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signa...


Cities

View All

12 kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 held: Punjab Police

12kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 arrested

Normal life disrupted, shops remain closed on bandh call

Pvt schools remain shut, govt institutions open

Security beefed up ahead of I-Day celebrations

Farmers, workers hold protest outside DC office in Amritsar

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Another Chandigarh cop nabbed in extortion case

Act against erring cops, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells officials of Punjab Government

Stagnant water, broken tracks at Leisure Valley, walkers fume

Faced with protest, GMCH-32 recalls order for replacing staff

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

SC judge recuses from hearing Umar Khalid’s bail application

Fire breaks out at plywood shop in Delhi

Man stabbed to death in Delhi

Youth beaten to death, 3 nabbed

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Jalandhar's sports goods manufacturers feel the heat of Manipur crisis

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

Traffic comes to a standstill in Hoshiarpur

Bandh near total in Phagwara, Nakodar, Shahkot, Nurmahal

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

SAD leaders raise objections against draft ward delimitation

3 held for murdering factory worker

Commissionerate Police launch offensive against drugs, gangsters

Married woman kills self, brother cries foul

Patiala cops crack woman’s murder

Patiala cops crack woman's murder

Speed up water supply projects in Patiala, officials told

4 AMOs shifted, work hit at Patiala ayurvedic pharmacy

11 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district

Committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister