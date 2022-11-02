Congress, BJP flay govt over stubble-burning

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government over rising stubble-burning cases across the state leading to alarming increase in pollution levels in the state.

Punjab suffocating It is a classic case of Niro fiddling while Rome was burning. As AAP rulers are fiddling in Gujarat fighting a losing battle, Punjabis have been left to suffocate with the smog of farm fires. — Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress Chief

“It is a classic case of Niro fiddling while Rome was burning,” Warring remarked, while pointing out “as AAP rulers are fiddling in Gujarat fighting a losing battle, Punjabis have been left to suffocate with farm fires”.

The PCC president advised the AAP government that it should spare some time for Punjab also from its busy schedule in Gujarat so that pressing issues are addressed.

Meanwhile, the BJP also lashed out at the AAP government over its complete failure to control the stubble-burning.

Addressing a press conference here today, BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma said past experience suggests that the stubble burning cases increase in the last 15 days. This means the situation is likely to deteriorate further while the government remains unconcerned, he said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #amrinder singh raja warring #BJP #Congress #Environment #Pollution