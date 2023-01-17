Court allows ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains’ bail petition

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today allowed the bail plea of Punjab’s former MLA and LIP president Simarjit Singh Bains in an attempt to murder and rioting case registered in February last year. Allowing his plea, Justice Anoop Chitkara directed Bains to surrender all weapons, firearms, ammunition, if any, along with the arms licence, to the authority concerned.

Justice Chitkara’s Bench, during the course of the hearing, was told that complainant Gurwinder Singh claimed himself to be a close associate of Kamaljit Singh Karwal, who contested Assembly polls from the Atamnagar constituency on the Congress ticket.

The complainant and Karwal on February 7, 2022, were going towards Gill Market in Shimlapuri. When they stopped their car near an office, petitioner/accused Bains, his son Ajaypreet Singh Bains and other associates, some armed with batons, came to the office, raising “lalkaras”. Stones and bottles thrown at them.