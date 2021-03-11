Cycling event: Cong slams SSP for hailing Mann

Sangrur, May 23
After Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Dhillon criticised Sangrur SSP Mandeep Sidhu, who organised a cycle rally against drugs on Sunday, for hailing CM Bhagwant Mann in the same breath as country and police force, civil society members have come out in the latter’s support.
“Dhillon is creating a controversy to stay in news. The same SSP held a cycle rally during the Congress regime and praised the then government for supporting his drive,” said AS Mann, a social worker.
The SSP said: “I don’t want to join issue with Dhillon. He might have some political compulsions.”
