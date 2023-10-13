DA case: No government nod yet for prosecuting Channi

Chandigarh, October 12
In the changed political equation between AAP and the Congress, the Punjab Government is sitting over a recommendation by the Vigilance Bureau to prosecute former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a disproportionate assets case.
The bureau had on September 29 asked government sanction for prosecuting the ex-CM but it is yet to be approved. The AAP-led government in Punjab had gone full throttle against Congress leaders, booking and arresting several of them in corruption cases. However, these actions had slowed down after the formation of the INDIA alliance, where Congress and AAP feature in a political alliance of several parties.
State congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa have voiced opposition to the alliance, citing corruption cases as political vendetta by AAP in Punjab.
