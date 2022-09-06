 Day after Beas clash, case registered : The Tribune India

Day after Beas clash, case registered

ADGP Shukla camps near Radha Soami dera | Heavy police force deployed

Security deployed near the Beas dera on Monday. Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

The police today registered a case in connection with the clash between followers of Dera Radha Soami Satsang and Nihangs after the latter tried to forcibly enter the dera premises to graze their cattle yesterday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapan Sharma has confirmed this and said the police were also made party to it. The police, however, have refused to divulge details about the case.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Beas for the second consecutive day today. Heavy police force was deployed in the area.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the dera premises late last evening, while ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla and other senior police officials camped in Beas today. The police urged both parties to maintain peace.

The DGP urged the people not to believe in rumours, as the situation had been brought under control. “The clash broke out over a minor matter. The dispute has been resolved. Legal action will be taken,” he said.

The ADGP said maintaining law and order was the primary concern of the police.

“The SSP is investigating the case under the supervision of IG (Border Range) Mohnish Chawla,” he said.

In all, 12 persons, including three police officials, were injured in the clash. There was pelting of stones and bricks from both sides and shots were fired in the air. The police had to use force to bring the situation under control.

Tarna Dal chief Baba Gajjan Singh said his group was keeping tabs on the situation.

Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee’s Baba Balbir Singh Muchhal reached Beas today and extended his support to Nihangs. “If they (Nihangs) do not get justice, action will be taken,” he said.

Investigation on

Maintaining law and order is the primary concern of the police. The SSP is investigating the case under the supervision of IG (Border Range) Mohnish Chawla. — Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Law and Order)

