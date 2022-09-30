Day on, door installed at Bathinda hospital OT

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 29

A day after a news report titled “Bathinda hospital OT without a door” was published in these columns, the district Health Department swung into action and has installed a new door at the OT entrance.

The news report had highlighted that the patients were getting exposed to “life-threatening” infections as surgeries were performed in the open without the main OT having any door. It also highlighted that not only fumigation (sterilisation) was being done properly but with no screen, people going past the OT at times even peeped inside while the surgeries are being performed.

Confirming the development, Civil Hospital Senior Medical Officer Dr Maninder Singh said, “We have installed a new door at the OT and surgeries are being performed in a proper manner.”