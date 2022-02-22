Punjab election: Day on, leaders take it easy with kin, friends

Punjab election: Day on, leaders take it easy with kin, friends

BJP's Manoranjan Kalia shares snacks in Jalandhar. Photo: Malkiat Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar/Muktsar, Feb 21

After a gruelling month of canvassing that culminated in polling yesterday, candidates from various parties in the Doaba region unwound by indulging in leisure activities, besides taking a good rest today. Congress minister and Jalandhar Cantonment candidate Pargat Singh got up early as per his routine and went to the PAP grounds, where he jogged and exercised for over an hour. “I had been missing my routine for almost a month now. It felt good being able to start my fitness regimen once again,” he said.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal at his Badal residence.Photo: Malkiat Singh

“On returning home, I met some visitors and had my breakfast before dozing off. It was eat, talk, sleep and repeat for me the whole day,” he added. “Desperately” needing some rest, BJP minister and Jalandhar Central candidate Manoranjan Kalia went to bed early last night. “I got up early and met visitors the entire day. I enjoyed rounds of ‘lassi’, tea, coffee and snacks with them. After a siesta, I reverted to phone calls that I had missed. In the evening, I will attend two weddings,” he said.

BJP’s Ranjit Singh Khojewal at Gurdwara Ber Sahib.Photo: Malkiat Singh
BJP’s Vijay Sampla gets a haircut at his Phagwara home.Photo: Malkiat Singh

Congress’ Kapurthala candidate and minister Rana Gurjeet Singh said he, along with his family, went to a gurdwara, where he organised a ‘paath’. “Later, I went to Golden Temple to pay obeisance. My son Rana Inder Partap (Independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi) went back to his constituency. In the evening, I enjoyed watching matches at kabaddi tournament,” he added. BJP candidate from Phagwara and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla got a haircut, while party leader from Kapurthala Ranjit Singh Khojewal offered prayers at a gurdwara with his family. “Besides getting a haircut, I spent time with my family and friends. In the afternoon, I held a meeting and had lunch with party workers. Tomorrow, I have plans to attend a wedding,” said Sampla. Khojewal had a contrarian view. “Rest is an illusion. Now that polls are over, my children are busy with exams. I took some time off to offer prayers with my family today. It’s back to the same routine from tomorrow,” he said.

Congress’ Rana Gurjeet Singh at a Kapurthala sports event.Photo: Malkiat Singh
Pargat Singh with family in Jalandhar. Photo: Malkiat Singh

AAP canddiate from Sultanpur Lodhi Sajjan Singh Cheema visited his Jalandhar home after two months and tended to plants and played with grandchildren. Former CM Parkash Singh Badal and his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal were seen in a relaxed mood at their residence at Badal village here today. They met party leaders and workers, got feedback and told them that the SAD-BSP alliance would form the government. Badal, 94, the oldest candidate in the electoral fray, met party workers at his camp office. Sukhbir started his day late and after meeting some workers left for Chandigarh to attend a wedding. Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal performed ‘paath’ for the SAD-BSP alliance’s victory.

On the other hand, Congress candidate from Gidderbaha Amrinder Singh Raja Warring spent time with his family and relatives at his residence in Muktsar. “The Badals are likely to visit abroad,” said sources. Similarly, Raja Warring is also planning to go abroad with his family for a couple of days.

Fatigued, CM takes time off

Election fatigue has caught up with CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who has been keeping a low profile since polling. Channi said he had sore throat, was fatigued and had been resting since yesterday, besides spending quality time with his family.

(Reports by Deepkamal Kaur, Aparna Banerji & Archit Watts)

#charanjit channi #manoranjan kalia #pargat singh #sukhbir badal #vijay sampla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

4
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

5
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

7
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

8
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

9
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

10
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India's 'independent' position

Don't Miss

View All
Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated