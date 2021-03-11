DDPO identifies 857-acre encroached land in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 22

The office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) has identified 857 acres of encroached panchayat land that was not mentioned in the records of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats. The land was, however, recorded in the revenue records as panchayat land.

While 626 acre was found in Nurpur Bedi block in March, the remaining 231 acre of encroachment has been detected now in Anandpur Sahib block.

The DDPO, Amarinder Pal Singh Chauhan, said 142 acre one kanal and five marla of shamlat land in 23 gram panchayats and 88 acre six kanal and five marla of “jumla mushtarka” land in 23 gram panchayats of Anandpur Sahib block was recorded in the panchayat records.

In gram panchayat Agampur hadbast no. 360, the cultivable gram panchayat land (shamlat land) as per revenue record is 143 acre three kanal and nine marla, whereas it is shown as 97 acre and three kanal in the panchayat records. Thus, extra cultivable shamlat land at Agampur was 46 acre and nine marla.

In Bela Ramgarh hadbast no. 270, the cultivable “jumla mushtarka malkan hasab rasad khewat” land, as per the revenue record, is 34 acre and 17 marla. The department records, however, shows nil.

On the absence of the entries in the panchayat records, Chauhan said the records of the department had been not updated for long.

“The district has 3,028 acre of cultivable panchayat land, out of which 415 acre was found under encroachment. The encroachment from 14 acre was removed in the last one week,” the DDPO added.