Declassify files of IB, RAW on '84 riots: MP Sahney

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney today demanded that the files of the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing reports pertaining to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots should be declassified.

Sahney stated that he had raised this issue in Parliament and reiterated that all files and notings of the IB and RAW reports about the 1984 riots should get declassified. The nation, especially the Sikh community, deserved to know the truth.

Sahney added that victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were getting electricity bills to the tune of lakhs of rupees as outstanding arrears and they were also getting notices for the payment of home loans of the flats allotted as rehabilitation step.

The Delhi Government and the Centre have been apprised to provide waiver for the pending electricity bills and interest waiver of the home loans of all the victims.

Thousands lost their lives or were rendered homeless. After the riots, four judicial commissions, nine committees and two Special Investigation Teams have been formed till now.

