Define Raghav Chadha's role in Punjab: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh September 9

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa today questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that under what capacity Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha had summoned newly appointed chairmen of the boards and the corporations for a meeting yesterday.

He said it was time Mann should define the role of Chadha in Punjab.

#bhagwant mann #partap singh bajwa #raghav chadha