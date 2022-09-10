Define Raghav Chadha's role in Punjab: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh September 9
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa today questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that under what capacity Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha had summoned newly appointed chairmen of the boards and the corporations for a meeting yesterday.
He said it was time Mann should define the role of Chadha in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony
Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...
India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA
To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...
'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice
The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...