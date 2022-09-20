Dengue cases in Punjab double in three weeks

Chandigarh, September 19
Dengue cases have reportedly doubled in the past three weeks. The real challenge lies in the next 40 days when the state may hit the peak.
Going by the data of the Health Department, 1,739 confirmed cases have been reported so far. Four persons have succumbed to the vector-borne disease. Till the end of August, there were 800 cases and two deaths had been reported.
SAS Nagar, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur and SBS Nagar are among the worst-affected districts.
Last year, 23,389 cases of dengue and 55 deaths were reported.
