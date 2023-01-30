Different laws for Sikh prisoners: Harsimrat Badal at all-party meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday demanded immediate release of Sikh political prisoners who had served more than their time as party MP and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said there were different laws for Sikhs.

Speaking at the all-party meeting called by the government today ahead of the Budget session commencement tomorrow, Harsimrat said while rapists and murderers were being released under remission policies, Sikh prisoners were being left to rot in jails.

“There are different laws for Sikhs. Rapists and murderers are getting remissions, but Sikh prisoners have stayed incarcerated for thirty years. The government promised their release but to no avail. Sikh prisoners are being described as a threat to national security,” Harsimrat said, accusing the government of considering political benefits in releasing prisoners.

Harsimrat also demanded scrapping of the government MSP committee and constitution of a new one with legal status to MSP mentioned among terms of reference.

SAD also stated that SYL issue needs to be renegotiated with Punjab’s interests in mind.

“If the government can renegotiate the Indus Water Treaty, SYL can surely be renegotiated. The current Punjab government has mortgaged its interests to their AAP high command which wants to give water to Haryana as they have to contest elections there,” Harsimrat said.

#Harsimrat Badal #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs