Fazilka District Magistrate orders closure of liquor shops near Rajasthan border

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 17

In exercise of the powers vested under Section 54 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, Fazilka District Magistrate Dr Senu Duggal ordered the closure of all liquor shops within a radius of 3 km within the limits of Fazilka district bordering Rajasthan from 5 pm today to April 19. Orders have also been issued to declare June 4 as a dry day till the completion of counting of votes.

According to the DM’s orders, the sale of English and country liquor, spirits, alcohol or any other intoxicating substance in any hotel, dhaba, club, restaurant, beer bar or any other public place will be completely banned. Even though they have been issued licences of various categories to keep and supply liquor, the ban will be imposed for some days. Violation of the order will attract strict legal action.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Fazilka #Rajasthan