Drone found near border

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a China-made drone near the International Border in Tarn Taran sector on Sunday morning. Based on intelligence inputs, a search had been launched near Havellian village, during which the drone was found from the adjacent fields. TNS

Farmers protest against BJP

Muktsar: Farmers today held a protest against BJP’s ‘booth sammelan’ programme by partially blocking the Malout-Delhi national highway at Lambi village here. The farmers raised slogans against the police, state government, BJP and Centre. They said they were against the policies of the BJP government at the Centre. Following the conclusion of the BJP’s programme, the farmers also dispersed. TNS

Three injured in hit-and-run

Muktsar: A rashly driven car today hit an elderly couple on the Railway Road in Muktsar town, leaving them injured. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Later, the car hit a motorcycle as well. The car driver, however, managed to flee. The police have started an investigation in this regard.

