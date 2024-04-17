Drug peddler’s assets worth Rs 76L frozen

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, April 16

Tightening the noose around drug smugglers operating in this district, the police have frozen the properties worth Rs 76.55 lakh of a drug smuggler .

While divulging the details, SSP Saumya Mishra said that today, the police froze the properties and assets of a drug smuggler, identified as Sukhchain Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Bhakhra. The SSP said that the accused had been booked by the police under the NDPS Act following the recovery of 500 gm heroin at Chabbal police station in Tarn Taran district in 2012.

“The police sealed his residential property worth Rs 72.48 lakh, impounded a pickup van worth Rs 3.52 lakh and his bank account with an amount of Rs 55,375 has been frozen,” she said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur