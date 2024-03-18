Drugs seized in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, March 17
Security agencies seized 600 gram of heroin that was dropped by a drone in the Tarn Taran sector on Sunday and apprehended a suspect from the area.
Acting on specific inputs, a BSF ambush party detected the sound of a drone near Naushera Dhalla village. During search, a packet was found from the fields.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi
Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...