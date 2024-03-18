Drugs seized in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Security agencies seized 600 gram of heroin that was dropped by a drone in the Tarn Taran sector on Sunday and apprehended a suspect from the area.

Acting on specific inputs, a BSF ambush party detected the sound of a drone near Naushera Dhalla village. During search, a packet was found from the fields.

