Drugs seized near border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized a packet containing about 470 gram heroin near the International Border in the Gurdaspur Sector on Friday evening.

Based on intelligence inputs, a search operation was conducted near Chakram Sai village, during which the packet, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a nylon hook attached to it, was found from fields.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Gurdaspur