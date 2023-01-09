Eight booked for illegal mining in Guruharsahai

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 8

The police have booked eight persons for illegal mining at one of the approved sites at Gajniwala village in Guruharsahai and seized a Poclain machine.

ASI Roshan Lal said the police had received information that the accused, Meharbant Singh, along with others Gurpal Singh alias Pali, Daljit Singh alias Mani, Joginder Singh, Major Singh, Harjinder Singh and Gurmej Singh, was involved in illegal mining with the help of machines at the land of Makhan Singh, a resident of Gajni Wala village.

The police said recently this mining site had been approved for dumping of sand only but the accused were selling the sand from the site illegally.

All accused have been booked under Sections 379, IPC, besides Section 21 (3) of the Mining and Mineral Act 1957.

#Ferozepur #illegal mining