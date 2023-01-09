Eight booked for illegal mining in Guruharsahai

Ferozepur, January 8
The police have booked eight persons for illegal mining at one of the approved sites at Gajniwala village in Guruharsahai and seized a Poclain machine.
ASI Roshan Lal said the police had received information that the accused, Meharbant Singh, along with others Gurpal Singh alias Pali, Daljit Singh alias Mani, Joginder Singh, Major Singh, Harjinder Singh and Gurmej Singh, was involved in illegal mining with the help of machines at the land of Makhan Singh, a resident of Gajni Wala village.
The police said recently this mining site had been approved for dumping of sand only but the accused were selling the sand from the site illegally.
All accused have been booked under Sections 379, IPC, besides Section 21 (3) of the Mining and Mineral Act 1957.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...