Eight held for thefts in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar: Eight miscreants have been held in connection with some recent incidents of thefts. Vicky Chamkeela and Sunil Kumar were held with a stolen motorcycle. Gagandeep Singh Deepa was held for burgling a mobile phone shop, his accomplice Vinod Nath has also been named in the FIR. Two stolen mobile phones were recovered from Surjit Singh Sherry and Rajiv Singh. Rakesh and Surinder and Hari Kumar Jhumianwali were held for burgling a shop. OC

Courses for 5G professionals

Chandigarh: DPS Kharbanda, Director, Technical Education and Industrial Training, said it had been decided to launch 5G technician, project engineers, system architect and ICT engineer courses in the ITIs and polytechnics. The department plans to produce nearly 3,000 professionals every year and a committee of experts has recommended new subjects, including diploma in computer sciences, electronics and communication, etc. TNS

Cops bust gang of thieves

Abohar: The interrogation of three miscreants, who were recently held for burgling a shoe godown in Thakur Abadi area, helped the police in busting a gang that had been active in the district for a long time. The police have so far recovered 10 motorcycles, 84 mobile phones, a scooter and 4 bicycles from the gang. OC

Farmer strangled to death

Abohar: A farmer, Prem Kumar Meghwal, was strangled to death on Saturday night in Netewala village near Sriganganagar. On Sunday, the relatives refused to accept the dead body. The police said Vinod Kumar Meghwal, lodged a complaint that Sunil, Sunil’s uncle and his son Kalu Ram along with others barged into his house and thrashed Prem. Police have registered a case under Sections 302, 458, 323 and 143 of the IPC.

#abohar