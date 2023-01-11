Ensure sand mining activities don’t damage environment: HC to Punjab

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the State of Punjab to strictly ensure that the sand mining activity undertaken by it did not damage the environment or the rivers “in question”.

The State has also been directed to take all steps to protect the groundwater and the environment. Directions have also been issued to the State to undertake “rehabilitation measures”.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli also directed the State and the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to furnish reports on the manner of commencing and undertaking the sand mining activities at Pathankot, Rupnagar and Fazilka.

The Bench also fixed the matter for January 23 for further hearing. It will now be heard along with a petition already filed in public interest in the matter. The directions came as the Bench permitted the State, as an interim measure, to undertake sand mining operations “in terms of and strictly in accordance with the conditions stated by the SEIAA in its order dated December 30, 2022,” at Rupnagar, Fazilka and Pathankot.

The Bench also excluded from the ambit of its permission the area in and across the Ravi river in Pathankot district adjacent to the international border with Pakistan as the mining activities in that area had already been stayed by the Court vide order dated August 29, 2022 in CWP 22567 of 2012.