Ex-cop’s son, out on bail, shot in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

A retired ASI’s son, Rupinder Singh, was shot dead in broad daylight near a Max City colony here today. He had recently come out of jail on bail in a murder case.

The victim along with his friend was coming from India Gate side when the incident took place. Rupinder was rushed to hospital, where he died. Sukhpal Singh, ACP, said the police were checking the CCTV cameras in the area to find clues.

