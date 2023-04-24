Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 23

The sequence of events leading to Amritpal’s arrest indicates that former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode, a nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, may have had a role in the pro-Khalistan activist’s arrest. The latter was taken into custody in the early hours of Sunday outside a gurdwara where Rode is a priest.

Jasbir Singh Rode former Akal Takht Jathedar

Rode had visited Amritpal’s family at Jallupur Khera in Amritsar on Saturday as head of Akal Takht-nominated panel entrusted with the task of coordinating with the families of youths detained by the police. Earlier at Takht Damdama Sahib on Baisakhi, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had appealed to Amritpal to surrender. Contrary to police claims, Rode said Amritpal had “surrendered” and denied any role in persuading him to do so. He claimed he received information on Amritpal’s “surrender” at 12.30 am and reached Rode village at 4 am. “Amritpal courted arrest in my presence after addressing a small gathering at the gurdwara,” he claimed.

Former National Minority Commission chairperson and MP Tarlochan Singh called it a “well-orchestrated plan by government agencies with Rode playing a mediator”. The SGPC was mum on the issue.

Jasbir Singh Rode became Akal Takht Jathedar on March 9, 1988, and removed by the SGPC on May 28, 1988. He left for Dubai and re-emerged to form International Sikh Youth Federation (now banned) in the United Kingdom.

He was deported from England in 1985 and went to Thailand & the Philippines and landed in New Delhi where he was arrested. He was sent to solitary confinement till his release on March 4, 1988

While in jail, he was appointed Akal Takht Jathedar by ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ organised by Damdami Taksal. He was then 35 years old. He occupied the position for barely a few months.