Expedite probe against lawmakers: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

More than a year after the Punjab and Haryana High Court made clear its intent to fast lane the cases involving sitting and erstwhile parliamentarians and legislators of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, a Division Bench today directed expeditious investigation in the matters against them.

The direction by the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil came after going through an affidavit by the Inspector-General of Police, Litigation, Punjab Bureau of Investigation. Among other things, the affidavit said four previously registered cases were still under investigation. Besides, eight “fresh cases” were under investigation. Except for one, the “fresh cases” were exclusively under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, read with the provisions of the IPC.

“Investigation in these cases should be completed at the earliest. As regards the other cases also, the process of investigation be expedited,” the Bench directed.

Taking up the suo motu case “In Re: Special Courts for MPs/MLAs” for monitoring the progress of matters pending against the MPs/MLAs, the Bench also referred to another status report by the state of Haryana. It said investigation was pending in nine cases. In all other cases, final report had been submitted. The cases were either pending consideration before the court for orders on the final reports or the trials were in progress.

Fixing the case for further hearing on July 19, the Bench directed: “The latest status report with regard to not only the cases under investigation, but trials also, be submitted by the respondents in a tabulated form a week prior to the next date of hearing with a copy in advance to the amicus curiae.”