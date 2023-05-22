Farmer electrocuted

Abohar: A 35-year-old farmer, Mohinder Jat, was electrocuted after a wire from an electricity pole broke and fell in a field at Pohadka village when he was working there. The family of the deceased refused to get a post-mortem done until their demand for a compensation was accepted. After a three-hour long protest, the administration announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. OC
Minister examines union chief
Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur conducted an eye check-up for a long-standing patient, Hargobind Kaur, state president of the Anganwari Union. Dr Kaur said she discussed the demands of the union and instructed the officials concerned to promptly address their concerns.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
SBI: No slip or ID proof to exchange Rs 2K notes
Other banks may follow suit