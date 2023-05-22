Farmer electrocuted

Tribune News Service

Abohar: A 35-year-old farmer, Mohinder Jat, was electrocuted after a wire from an electricity pole broke and fell in a field at Pohadka village when he was working there. The family of the deceased refused to get a post-mortem done until their demand for a compensation was accepted. After a three-hour long protest, the administration announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. OC

Minister examines union chief

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur conducted an eye check-up for a long-standing patient, Hargobind Kaur, state president of the Anganwari Union. Dr Kaur said she discussed the demands of the union and instructed the officials concerned to promptly address their concerns.