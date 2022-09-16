Farmers block highway

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: Demanding arrest of suspended agriculture development officer (ADO) Sandeep Behal, farmers on Thursday blocked Muktsar-Bathinda Road. They said the ADO was suspended as seal of a pesticide sample was found mismatched. TNS

School principal drowns

Abohar: Rajinder Pal Bathla, principal of a government school, drowned after falling into a canal. His body was found on Thursday at the end of the canal near Kanwarpura village in Sriganganagar. The family informed the police about his disappearance on Wednesday after they came to know that he did not report for duty. OC

Protect Sikh institutions: Takht

Amritsar: Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh emphasised that the need of the hour was to safeguard the Sikh institutions and ethics. He was speaking at a programme organised at Akal Takht to commemorate the martyrdom day of Shaheed Akali Phula Singh, the Sikh warrior and the sixth Jathedar of Akal Takht. TNS

Sanitation staff end protest

Muktsar: The contractual employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department on Thursday climbed down from a water tank on Kotkapura Road. They had climbed atop the tank, demanding the payment of their salaries of last month. After a delegation of the protesters met the DC and the SDM, the administration agreed to pay their salaries in two parts. TNS

‘Piped water for 11L households’

Chandigarh: The government has provided piped drinking water to all the rural households in 10 districts under the “Har Ghar Jal” mission. During an event to mark the Engineer’s Day, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa said more than 11.55 lakh rural households had been provided piped water supply.

#Agriculture