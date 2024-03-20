Fazilka: Sidhu Moosewala’s fan donates Rs 51K

Tribune News Service

Fazilka: A staunch fan of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, Mani Nagpal of Kuppanwali Street here, on Tuesday donated Rs 51,000 to the local Sidh Shri Hanuman Mandir on the occasion of the birth of Shubhdeep Singh recently. oc

1 held with 14 kg poppy plants

Chandigarh: Security agencies arrested a person from the Fazilka sector for allegedly cultivating opium poppy near the International Border and destroyed over 14 kg of illegally grown opium plants. Acting on intelligence inputs, the BSF carried out a joint search with the Punjab Police, during which opium was found be growing alongside coriander plants near Chak Khewa Dhani Bachan village.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka #Sidhu Moosewala