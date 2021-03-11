Ferozepur farmers refuse to give land for rail link

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, May 22

The Ferozepur-Patti rail link project, it seems, has hit another roadblock as farmers belonging to three villages in the Mallanwala block have refused to provide their land for acquisition. Citing anomalies in the acquisition, they are demanding higher compensation.

Once constructed, the 25.47-km-long rail link will shorten the distance between the northern states, including Punjab, and trade capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The project approved in 2013 has been hanging fire for almost nine years as the state government has failed to acquire the land for it. After years of inordinate delay owing to the procedural wrangles, the previous Congress regime during its Cabinet meeting held on October 18 last year had given its nod for acquiring land for this crucial rail link. At that time, the then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had ensured that adequate compensation will be given to the farmers and landowners.

The state government has to acquire 165.69 hectare, including 70.01 hectare in three Ferozepur villages and another 95.68 hectare in eight Tarn Taran villages, for the project. An estimated Rs 299.74 crore will be spent on the project by the Railways once the encumbrance-free land is provided by the state government.

However, over a dozen farmers belonging to Dulla Singh Wala, Kutubdin Wala and Kala ke Hithar villages in Mallanwala block, whose land has to be acquired, have objected to the move.

The farmers met DC Amrit Singh and submitted a memorandum. The DC said she would take up the matter with the department concerned and discuss it with the land acquisition authorities.