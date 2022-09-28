Ferozepur: Another drone spotted along IB

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 27

BSF troops of the 116th Battalion spotted a drone near the Pacharian border outpost (BOP) along the Indo-Pakistan border in this sector on Monday night.

BSF troopers heard a humming sound and spotted a drone coming from the Pakistan side, they fired at the drone using INSAS rifles/LMG. Illumination bombs were also fired, but in vain.

#Ferozepur #Pakistan