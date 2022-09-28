Ferozepur: Another drone spotted along IB

Ferozepur, September 27
BSF troops of the 116th Battalion spotted a drone near the Pacharian border outpost (BOP) along the Indo-Pakistan border in this sector on Monday night.
BSF troopers heard a humming sound and spotted a drone coming from the Pakistan side, they fired at the drone using INSAS rifles/LMG. Illumination bombs were also fired, but in vain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it
US visa services are trying to clear a backlog after Washing...
AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip
May be dropped if found guilty
Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote
Opposition MLAs walk out | House adjourned thrice | Session ...