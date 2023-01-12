Five of family killed as car overturns in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, January 12

Five members of a family were killed while another suffered serious injuries when their Alto overturned near a canal between Chahar and Chatha Nanhera village. Police have started investigations.

Deceasedhailed were from Kothe Wala village and have been identified as Jaspreet Singh (23), Charanjit Kaur (45), Veerpal Kaur (28), Parmjit Kaur (55) and Japjot Singh (6) whileSimarjeet Kaur has suffered serious injuries and was referred to a Patiala hospital.

“Prima facie it appears that the car overturned due to high speed. Five members of a family were killed on spot while another has suffered serious injuries. Our investigations are on road,” said Manpreet Singh, SHO Chajli police station.

Bhola Ram, a resident of Kothe wala village, said the deceased had gone to celebrate Lohri at the house of their relative and were coming back when accident happened.