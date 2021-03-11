For Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, ending mafia raj top priority

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 25

Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh left his flourishing career as a cop to join politics aiming to bring a significant positive change in the system, which has eroded over the time leaving the people at the God’s mercy.

Ex-IG aims to end every kind of ‘mafia raj’ and ‘gangster culture’ currently thriving in collusion with their political bosses during the previous dispensations.

Will cleanse system I contested the polls not for the sake of doing politics, but to bring a change in the system in which the people will not have to run from pillar to post for justice. — Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, Amritsar north MLA

He believed in one-on-one contact with people and stressed on door-to door campaign in his segment rather than holding big meetings.

The MLA said people believed that the AAP government would equip them with a system where they would not have to grease the palms or make rounds of different departments for getting their work done. “I aim to make ‘Hasda Vasda Punjab’ once again. The power will go back to the people under a democratic set-up,” he added.

Kunwar, who headed the investigations of the sacrilege and firing instances at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan, had quit his service after his probe was rejected by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He said he would also impress upon the government to bring the real culprits in these cases to justice.

